Welch Group LLC Purchases 2,689 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.2% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $37,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.09.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $8.68 on Monday, hitting $444.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,586. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $118.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $412.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.