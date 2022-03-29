$390.59 Million in Sales Expected for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) to post sales of $390.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $421.90 million and the lowest is $346.04 million. Sunrun posted sales of $334.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sunrun from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Saturday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $676,518.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,240,607. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,963 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 30.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 55.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 83,377 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,251,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,438,090. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.15 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.11.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

