Bata Reaches Market Cap of $146,052.87 (BTA)

Bata (BTA) traded up 33.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Bata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bata has traded down 77.4% against the dollar. Bata has a total market capitalization of $146,052.87 and approximately $12.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.41 or 0.00273095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00012928 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001432 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001371 BTC.

About Bata

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . The official website for Bata is bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Bata

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

