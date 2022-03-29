Reviewing Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) and Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) and Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vita Coco and Duckhorn Portfolio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vita Coco 0 1 7 0 2.88 Duckhorn Portfolio 0 1 7 0 2.88

Vita Coco currently has a consensus target price of $16.14, indicating a potential upside of 86.19%. Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus target price of $24.25, indicating a potential upside of 29.20%. Given Vita Coco’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than Duckhorn Portfolio.

Profitability

This table compares Vita Coco and Duckhorn Portfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vita Coco N/A N/A N/A Duckhorn Portfolio 15.28% 7.11% 4.76%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Vita Coco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vita Coco and Duckhorn Portfolio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vita Coco $379.51 million 1.27 $19.01 million N/A N/A Duckhorn Portfolio $336.61 million 6.42 $55.96 million $0.48 39.10

Duckhorn Portfolio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vita Coco.

Summary

Duckhorn Portfolio beats Vita Coco on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vita Coco Company Profile (Get Rating)

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally. It also serves individual consumers through club membership, the company's website, and tasting rooms located in Napa Valley, California; Anderson Valley, California; Sebastopol, California; Hollister, California; and Walla Walla, Washington. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was formerly known as Mallard Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. in February 2021. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Saint Helena, California.

