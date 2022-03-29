Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09.

Scientific Industries ( OTCMKTS:SCND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Scientific Industries had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 45.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scientific Industries, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Industries Company Profile

Scientific Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets benchtop laboratory equipment and bioprocessing systems worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

