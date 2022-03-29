Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09.
Scientific Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCND)
Scientific Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets benchtop laboratory equipment and bioprocessing systems worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scientific Industries (SCND)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.