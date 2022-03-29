GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.11 and last traded at $28.11. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11.
About GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY)
