-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. TrueCar reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TrueCar.

TRUE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in TrueCar by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in TrueCar by 20.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRUE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 548,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,558. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.98.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

