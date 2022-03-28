ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Purchased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,420,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the quarter. ServisFirst Bancshares comprises about 7.1% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $120,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.72. 245,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $94.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.36.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. The business had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

