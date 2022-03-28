$1.38 EPS Expected for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLIGet Rating) will post $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.75. Houlihan Lokey posted earnings of $1.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year earnings of $7.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $7.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total value of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLI stock traded up $1.54 on Monday, hitting $91.00. 488,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,443. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.71 and its 200 day moving average is $103.82. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $65.03 and a 1-year high of $122.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

