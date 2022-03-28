Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $645.38 Million

Equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) will post sales of $645.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $629.10 million and the highest is $661.80 million. Energizer reported sales of $685.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.33. 416,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.53. Energizer has a 12-month low of $29.04 and a 12-month high of $51.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

