Brokerages Set Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target at $126.86

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.86.

WWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Woodward by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Woodward by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,699,000 after acquiring an additional 91,446 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Woodward by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth $1,116,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWD stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,470. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

