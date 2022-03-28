Brokerages Set Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target at $126.86

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2022

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWDGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.86.

WWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Woodward by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Woodward by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,699,000 after acquiring an additional 91,446 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Woodward by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth $1,116,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWD stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,470. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

About Woodward (Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD)

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.