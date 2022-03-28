Brokerages Set Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target at $10.19

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.19.

Several research firms have recently commented on TBPH. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $5,891,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 29,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $9.57. 455,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,812. The stock has a market cap of $714.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.48. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Theravance Biopharma (Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.