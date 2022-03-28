Econ Financial Services Corp Purchases Shares of 760 SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPMD. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 490.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 908,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,947,000 after acquiring an additional 71,889 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 702,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after acquiring an additional 63,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.56. 638,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,867. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.75.

