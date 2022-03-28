InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives GBX 5,552.50 Average PT from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,552.50 ($72.73).

A number of analysts have recently commented on IHG shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.67) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,610 ($73.49) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.74) to GBX 5,700 ($74.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded up GBX 32 ($0.42) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 5,226 ($68.46). 355,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,942. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,300 ($56.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,376 ($70.42). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,974.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,865.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.29%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

