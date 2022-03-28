Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $523.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BZLYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Beazley in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC lowered Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.09) to GBX 480 ($6.29) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of BZLYF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.40. Beazley has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

