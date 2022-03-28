Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPXSF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

SPXSF remained flat at $$160.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.96. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of $145.66 and a 1 year high of $231.00.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

