3,895 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Bought by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.34. 11,310,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,703,262. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.29 and a beta of 1.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

