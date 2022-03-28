4,682 Shares in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Acquired by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1,384.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,384,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,203 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $5,986,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 113.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 191,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 101,392 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,237,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,590,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 123.8% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 30,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.95. 638,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,590. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.32. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $40.01.

