Analysts Set Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Target Price at $7.67

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.67.

AFIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

AFIB stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.82. 188,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,172. Acutus Medical has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The company has a market cap of $50.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acutus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 15,574 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 11,661.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 1,380,072 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acutus Medical (Get Rating)

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.