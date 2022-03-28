AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives $85.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE ACM traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.51. 504,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,798. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $58.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.10.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in AECOM by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,975,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,212,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

