Akroma Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Akroma has a total market cap of $18,168.94 and approximately $36.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 43.7% against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,376.35 or 0.07127547 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00100804 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 65.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

