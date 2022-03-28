Analysts Expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $523.55 Million

Analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLIGet Rating) will announce sales of $523.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $393.85 million to $667.84 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $500.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLI traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.00. 488,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,443. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.82. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $65.03 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

