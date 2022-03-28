AI Doctor 1-Day Volume Tops $9.00 (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (AIDOC) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last week, AI Doctor has traded up 25.9% against the dollar. One AI Doctor coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AI Doctor has a market cap of $88,658.88 and approximately $9.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AI Doctor Profile

AIDOC is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

