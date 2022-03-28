-$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the lowest is ($0.97). Sierra Oncology reported earnings of ($1.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full year earnings of ($4.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.91) to ($4.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to ($3.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sierra Oncology.

SRRA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Sierra Oncology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRA traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.90. The company had a trading volume of 238,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,490. Sierra Oncology has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.82.

In related news, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gaurav Aggarwal purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $21,600,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,375,000 and sold 22,453 shares valued at $703,978. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sierra Oncology by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 27.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter.

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

