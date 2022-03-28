Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) will report sales of $187.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.00 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $111.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year sales of $915.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $902.94 million to $931.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLNT shares. TheStreet lowered Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

NYSE PLNT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.84. 917,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,350. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $67.89 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in Planet Fitness by 938.3% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,217 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,771,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,075,000 after acquiring an additional 748,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,197,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,825,000 after purchasing an additional 846,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.2% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,692,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

