Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,051,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987,989. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

