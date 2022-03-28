Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 401,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,526,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 115,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 91,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,547,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

NYSE JPM traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.87. 10,816,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,222,145. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.27 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $415.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

