Viacoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.89 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Viacoin has a total market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $22,705.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 74.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $129.79 or 0.00273273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012920 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001439 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

