Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Post Earnings of $7.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $7.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.31. Anthem reported earnings per share of $7.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year earnings of $28.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.25 to $28.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $32.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.03 to $32.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.30.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Anthem by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,899,000 after acquiring an additional 113,659 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 18.2% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 33.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $484.79. 903,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,209. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $349.05 and a fifty-two week high of $485.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $122.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

