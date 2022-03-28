The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.77 Billion

Brokerages forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.90 billion. Kraft Heinz reported sales of $6.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year sales of $24.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.64 billion to $25.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.50 billion to $25.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kraft Heinz.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $134,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.39. 3,505,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,744,140. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.12%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.