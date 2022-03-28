Van ECK Associates Corp Has $13.10 Million Stock Position in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,005,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,543 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Maverix Metals were worth $13,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $780,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Maverix Metals by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 97,147 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $442,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Maverix Metals by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 52,452 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Maverix Metals by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 43,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMX stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 212,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,061. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.46 and a quick ratio of 12.46. Maverix Metals Inc. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $709.62 million, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Maverix Metals ( NYSE:MMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 43.42%. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Analysts forecast that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMX. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

