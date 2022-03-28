First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Get First Community alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FCCO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of FCCO stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $21.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649. First Community has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $161.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 million. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Research analysts expect that First Community will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in First Community by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 405,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 400,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 360,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,415 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 25,675 shares during the period. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.