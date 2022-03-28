Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,910 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $13,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BeiGene by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,886,000 after purchasing an additional 580,484 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in BeiGene by 6.0% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,914,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,896,000 after purchasing an additional 166,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BeiGene by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,524,000 after purchasing an additional 99,215 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in BeiGene by 140.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 156,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,964,000 after acquiring an additional 91,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BeiGene by 205.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,296,000 after acquiring an additional 77,060 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ BGNE traded up $3.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.42. 395,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,271. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 0.81.
About BeiGene (Get Rating)
BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.
