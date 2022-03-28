Brokerages Set Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Target Price at $15,563.33

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15,563.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($203.04) to £138 ($180.77) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £170.10 ($222.82) to £159.90 ($209.46) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($224.00) to £169 ($221.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of PDYPY stock remained flat at $$57.76 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 35,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,939. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $51.77 and a twelve month high of $112.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average of $79.35.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

