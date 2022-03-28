Beacon Price Hits $0.49 on Top Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $874,662.31 and $26,341.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014519 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000199 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000136 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

