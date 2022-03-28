OctoFi (OCTO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $66,644.00

OctoFi (OCTO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.97 or 0.00008354 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OctoFi has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and $66,644.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00035674 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00110152 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

