Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of CUBI stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.28. The company had a trading volume of 367,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,404. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

