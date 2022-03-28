Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.98

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.05.

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

