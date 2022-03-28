Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 35,857 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 115.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,857 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $15,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.30. 892,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,746. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.85 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

