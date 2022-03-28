Zacks: Analysts Expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Announce Earnings of $4.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) will announce $4.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.91. Lennar posted earnings of $2.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year earnings of $16.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.50 to $17.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $17.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.13 to $20.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.14.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,985,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51. Lennar has a 1 year low of $79.52 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Lennar by 370.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 43,632 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Lennar by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Lennar by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

