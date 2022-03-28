Poseidon Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.05 Million (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Poseidon Network has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Poseidon Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Poseidon Network has a total market capitalization of $14.05 million and approximately $101,874.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001836 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00045037 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000055 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network (QQQ) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poseidon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

