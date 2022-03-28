The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.59 Billion

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HDGet Rating) will post $36.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.56 billion and the lowest is $34.60 billion. Home Depot reported sales of $37.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year sales of $153.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.38 billion to $154.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $158.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $155.92 billion to $161.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.

NYSE HD traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $314.28. 3,812,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,020,249. The company has a 50 day moving average of $339.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $298.40 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $328.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Depot (HD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.