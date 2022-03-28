The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.59 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) will post $36.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.56 billion and the lowest is $34.60 billion. Home Depot reported sales of $37.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year sales of $153.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.38 billion to $154.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $158.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $155.92 billion to $161.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Home Depot.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.

NYSE HD traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $314.28. 3,812,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,020,249. The company has a 50 day moving average of $339.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $298.40 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $328.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Depot (HD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.