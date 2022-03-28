GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,424 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $16,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,830,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,300,000 after purchasing an additional 282,409 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,479 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,414,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,725,000 after acquiring an additional 353,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,862,000 after purchasing an additional 37,726 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.37. 2,983,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,087,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $35.63 and a 52-week high of $46.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.17.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.50%.

GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

