StockNews.com Lowers Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) to Sell

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Verastem stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.32. 1,870,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,669. The firm has a market cap of $240.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13. Verastem has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

