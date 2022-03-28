StockNews.com Lowers Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) to Sell

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.73.
GOL traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,715. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.85.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (Get Rating)
GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
