Gary W. Mize Acquires 35,339 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Mize purchased 35,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $158,318.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GEVO stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.56. 7,485,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,266,822. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Gevo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.07 million, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 3.22.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 8,326.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEVO. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Gevo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Gevo by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,043 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Gevo by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.