Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives $63.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.87.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $46,244.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,240,607 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,016,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,952 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Sunrun by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,208,000 after buying an additional 4,336,069 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Sunrun by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,432,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,243,000 after buying an additional 772,818 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 55.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,575 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,644,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,902,000 after purchasing an additional 244,354 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RUN stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $32.06. 5,251,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,438,090. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $64.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.11.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

