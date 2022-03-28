Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Short Interest Up 133.3% in March

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock remained flat at $$13.70 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $16.46.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.
About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.
