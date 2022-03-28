Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM) Short Interest Up 160.0% in March

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,700 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the February 28th total of 163,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 335,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,192,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,622,000.

Shares of PRM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 180,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,262. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33. Perimeter Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.

Perimeter Solutions is a manufacturer of firefighting products and lubricant additives. The Fire Safety business includes formulation and manufacturing of fire management products along with services and pre-treatment solutions for managing wildland, military, industrial and municipal fires. The Oil Additives business produces phosphorous pentasulfide utilized in the preparation of zinc dialkyldithiophosphate based lubricant additives.

