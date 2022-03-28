Livenodes Hits Market Capitalization of $9,050.58 (LNO)

Livenodes (LNO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. Livenodes has a market capitalization of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Livenodes coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00014694 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000199 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000136 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Livenodes

Livenodes (LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. The official message board for Livenodes is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . The official website for Livenodes is livenodes.online . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes

Livenodes Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Livenodes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Livenodes using one of the exchanges listed above.

